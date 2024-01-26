Azerbaijani Embassy in Russia prepares for presidential election

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 26. The Azerbaijani Embassy in Russia is actively engaged in all requisite preparations for the upcoming presidential election scheduled for February 7, the embassy told the "Election 2024” Independent Media Center, Trend reports.

It was emphasized that to safeguard the voting rights of Azerbaijani citizens residing abroad during the upcoming presidential election in Azerbaijan, the Embassy in Russia is diligently executing necessary organizational and technical measures.

Registers of eligible voters who have attained the age of 18 were compiled and submitted to the Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan.

Following the Electoral Code of Azerbaijan, voting is scheduled to take place in diplomatic missions and consulates with more than 50 consular registered voters. For efficient organization, the Embassy will operate two polling stations during the electoral process.

Voting at these polling stations is set to commence at 08:00 local time (UTC +04:00) and conclude at 19:00 (UTC +04:00).

"The voting process will adhere to the Constitution, the Electoral Code, and other relevant legislative acts of the Republic of Azerbaijan. All necessary conditions have been established to ensure a free, fair, democratic, and transparent voting experience," the embassy said in the statement.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree calling for an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.



On December 19, the Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan (CEC) approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary presidential election.



Azerbaijan has registered seven candidates to run in the extraordinary presidential election.

