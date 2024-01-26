FMs of Azerbaijan and Argentina discuss ongoing bilateral co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 26. Azerbaijani Foreign Affairs Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Argentinean Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Diana Mondino have held a telephone conversation, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani ministry.

Bayramov congratulated Mondino on her appointment to the post and wished her success in her career.

During the talks, the current state and prospects for relations between Azerbaijan and Argentina were discussed, with a focus on the need of political contacts between the two nations. Both sides emphasized the increasing activities of the joint working group on Azerbaijan-Argentina trade and economic cooperation, emphasizing the necessity of planning for the future meeting.

The parties underscored the potential for broadening cooperation across various sectors, encompassing economic, agricultural, alternative energy, education, culture, and other spheres. They also acknowledged the commemoration of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries last year and discussed plans for organizing joint events in this regard.

It was highlighted that Azerbaijan's hosting of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) this year holds great significance. The event is expected to serve as a crucial platform for high-level interactions between the two countries.

During the call, the parties also shared perspectives on other matters of mutual interest.

The decision to host COP29 in Azerbaijan was officially announced in Dubai on December 11, 2023.



Besides Azerbaijan, both Armenia and Bulgaria nominated their candidatures. However, after direct negotiations between the Office of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia on December 7, 2023, Armenia decided to withdraw its candidacy in favor of Azerbaijan. Bulgaria followed suit and also withdrew its candidacy.



On January 4, 2024, Mukhtar Babayev, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, was appointed as President of COP29.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel