West submits to plots associated to Azerbaijan - commentary

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. Josep Borrell's speech implies that the West is currently openly carrying out Azerbaijan-related commands, the Advisor of the Academy of Public Administration under the President of Azerbaijan, chairman of Baku Political Scientists Club Zaur Mammadov told Trend.

Mammadov noted that this is an order of a group of certain Western countries, which has included Armenia among its friends in connection with the processes in the South Caucasus.

"We are witnessing that Sorosists and certain groups in the European Union, the Council of Europe, the Assembly of the Council of Europe, the European Parliament, and some groups in the United States through countries like France and Germany are making biased accusations and acting against our country," Mammadov said.

According to Mammadov, due to such actions by France, the European Union is currently not accepted by Azerbaijan as a moderator.

"If you're going to talk about the status of Armenians in Karabakh, why not include the mined territories? If you wish to establish peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, submit ideas and send a delegation to discuss these issues then" Mammadov noted.

