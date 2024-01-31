Kazakh news giant portrays Azerbaijan's presidential election

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. Kazakhstan's leading news agency "İnform.kz" has published an extensive article about the February 7 snap presidential elections in Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the Election 2024 (Independent Media Center).

In the article, published under the title "A historic moment and seven candidates. What is known about the presidential election race in Azerbaijan?" It is noted that the snap elections are characterized as "victory elections" due to the full guarantee of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

"The process has already been labeled in the country as a victory election, which also means the will of the people of Azerbaijan to further strengthen territorial independence and sovereignty," the material says.

The article informs about the procedures arising from the Electoral Code of Azerbaijan. The sequence of the electoral process is indicated, as is information on the program of presidential candidates.

