We wish Ilham Aliyev always be President of Azerbaijan - diaspora representatives

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. As the upcoming extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan on February 7, 2024, draws near, compatriots residing in various countries around the world are expressing their opinions regarding the election, Trend reports.

The compatriots, through their Facebook platform 'BIZ – Zafar Yoluna Davam' [WE - Continue the Victory Path], called on Azerbaijanis worldwide to demonstrate national unity and actively participate in the election.

Amir Ali Sardari Iravani, a descendant of the Iravan khans' family residing in Germany, said he supports the candidacy of President Ilham Aliyev in the upcoming election. He expressed deep appreciation for the President's contributions to Azerbaijan's development, and commendable determination in addressing critical issues, and conveyed confidence that under the leadership of the victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief, Azerbaijan will persist in progressing to new heights. He added that he not only supports Ilham Aliyev but also actively engages in conversations within communities to offer extra support to the current president's election campaign.

The Coordination Council of Azerbaijanis residing in the UK has affirmed its robust backing for President Ilham Aliyev's candidacy in the upcoming February 7 extraordinary presidential election. They emphasized that achieving the set goals requires a strong and visionary leader capable of mobilizing both the state and society. President Ilham Aliyev, with his exceptional qualities and unparalleled contributions to the nation, is regarded as an ideal candidate who consistently brings sustainable achievements to Azerbaijan, guiding the country forward.

Shmuel Siman Tov, the Chief Rabbi of the Mountain Jews in Tel Aviv, highlighted that the Azerbaijani Diaspora in Israel expresses a desire for Ilham Aliyev to remain the President of Azerbaijan. He conveyed gratitude, stating.

"Thanks to you, we have witnessed the most splendid days in the history of Azerbaijan. We will always be thankful to you for allowing us the joy of experiencing this pride!" the Chief Rabbi said.

Yegana Jafarova, the head teacher and lecturer of the Azerbaijani language class at the Foreign Languages Department of the Toronto City Education Center, states that Diaspora representatives consistently uphold loyalty to Azerbaijan and its policy. They tirelessly work towards these goals, guided by the recommendations of President Ilham Aliyev at the V Congress of World Azerbaijanis - Victory Congress.

"I am firmly convinced that you are the only candidate who is a guarantor that our country lives in peace, and who works for the benefit and prosperity of the people of Azerbaijan. As the Victorious Leader of the Victorious People, I wish you victory in the election," she said.

Azer Mammadov, the Director of Leader Media organization and 24News.ge news portal, highlighted that the policies implemented by President Ilham Aliyev have uplifted our people and resonated positively with compatriots worldwide.

"As the leader who guided the liberation of Azerbaijani lands from Armenian occupation in just 44 days, you will be eternally recorded in history as a triumphant commander. We stand behind you in the approaching extraordinary presidential election and anticipate witnessing your victory once more," Mammadov said.

"Azeri" youth organization operating in Riga, Latvia, also supports the candidacy of President Ilham Aliyev in the February 7 election.

"Having authored one of the most illustrious chapters in our country's history, you, as the triumphant Supreme Commander-in-Chief, successfully liberated Azerbaijan's lands from occupation. We extend an invitation to all our compatriots with voting rights to rally behind your candidacy in the presidential election on February 7," said Amil Salimov, chairman of the organization.

Vasfi Aliyev, residing in Calgary city, Canada, and serving as a judo coach, expressed steadfast confidence in President Ilham Aliyev.

"We are confident that you are the guarantor of preserving Azerbaijan's independence, sovereignty, and the prosperity of our people. I wish you victory in the upcoming presidential election and look forward to witnessing the success of Azerbaijan under your leadership at the upcoming Olympic Games," he said.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.



The Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan (CEC) on December 19 approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary presidential election.



Azerbaijan has registered 7 candidates to run in the extraordinary presidential election.

