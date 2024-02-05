Use of high-tech marks Azerbaijan's commitment to transparent polls - OIC senior

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. The use of high technology clearly shows Azerbaijan's intention to hold a transparent presidential election, said Assistant Secretary-General of Political Affairs of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Yousef AlDobeay, Trend reports, referring to the "Election 2024” Independent Media Center.

AlDobeay made the statement during a meeting with Mazahir Panahov, Chairman of Azerbaijan's Central Election Commission (CEC).

The group, led by the Secretary-General, is in the nation at the CEC's invitation to observe Azerbaijan's extraordinary presidential election.

AlDobeay expressed gratitude for the invitation, noting that Azerbaijan is an especially engaged member of the OIC.

He stated that the OIC Charter expresses full support for democracy among member countries.

"I would like to request that you share Azerbaijan's experience following the successful conclusion of the presidential election. The utilization of advanced technology distinctly demonstrates Azerbaijan's commitment to conducting transparent presidential elections," AlDobeay said.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel