Relations with Azerbaijan based on mutual trust - SCO Secretary General

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. Relations with Azerbaijan, one of the closest partners of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), are based on mutual trust, the SCO Secretary General Zhang Ming said at a meeting with the Chairman of the Azerbaijani Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov, Trend reports.

Ming stressed that Azerbaijan has achieved great success in all areas in recent years.

"So far, we have observed 69 electoral processes. We believe that the election will be fair and transparent. According to the charter, the general principles of our mission are non-interference in the internal affairs of the country, identifying shortcomings and other issues. We'll publish the results on February 8, when our observation mission will be completed," he noted.

"We believe that the Azerbaijani people will show their political will and vote for their worthy candidate,” added Ming.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree calling for an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.



On December 19, the CEC of Azerbaijan approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary presidential election.



Azerbaijan has registered seven candidates to run in the extraordinary presidential election.

