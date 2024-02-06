Azerbaijani Constitutional Court views common electoral issues with foreign observers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. A meeting with international observers of the Interparliamentary Assembly of the Commonwealth of Independent States was held at the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

According to information, during the meeting, the chairman of the court Farhad Abdullayev noted that the electoral process in the country is modernizing every year.

Abdullayev informed in detail about the powers and functions of the Constitutional Court stipulated by the Constitution and laws in connection with the election of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan. It was noted that the opinions and proposals of international observers of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly are important for the electoral process.

The international observers of the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly expressed gratitude for the information provided and talked about their activities and objectives. They stated that this meeting at the Constitutional Court on the eve of the election was of particular importance for them to learn more about the overall process.

During the conversation, the sides exchanged views on issues related to the upcoming extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan.

Abdullayev expressed confidence that the election will be held democratically, according to the electoral legislation, and will be fair and transparent.

Legal issues related to the election process were discussed at the meeting.

The meeting was also attended by the judges of the Constitutional Court and responsible employees of the apparatus.

