BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. A very important historical event took place - the people of Azerbaijan voted for their leader, Aydos Sarym, deputy of the Kazakh Parliament, and international observer from Kazakhstan at the extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan, said during the press conference in Baku, Trend reports.

"We have seen the data of the Central Election Commission, there was a very high voter turnout. At polling stations, I had time to talk to observers from parties, from candidates, and with members of the Election Commission. All procedures were followed everywhere. The observers did not notice any violations. In general, I witnessed that there were long queues at almost all polling stations, i.e. voters were very enthusiastic to go to the polls. I suppose that the citizens of Azerbaijan realize the historical importance of this election. I congratulate again the people of Azerbaijan on their choice," he added.

Voting for the presidential election in Azerbaijan has finished.

Ilham Aliyev is leading in the presidential election in Azerbaijan with 92.05% of the votes after the processing of 93.35% of the ballots.

Zahid Oruj received 2.19% of the votes, Razi Nurullayev - 0.8%, Fazil Mustafa - 2%, Elshad Musaev - 0.67%, Gudrat Hasanguliyev - 1.76%, Fuad Aliyev - 0.53% of the votes.

With a total of 6,478,623 people on the voter list, voting took place at 6,537 polling sites across the country. Over 90,000 observers have enrolled to oversee the election.

The election took place across the entire territory of Azerbaijan, including territories recently liberated from Armenian occupation.

