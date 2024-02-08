OIC comes up with statement over Azerbaijani presidential election

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has issued a statement in connection with the snap presidential elections held in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

"A high-ranking delegation of OIC General Secretariat observers was deployed to Azerbaijan on February 7, 2024, at the invitation of the Azerbaijani government, to monitor the emergency presidential elections. The elections were held around the country. The OIC delegation watched all three stages of the election: preparations before voting, voting, and vote counting. The group also met with important organizations and parties to obtain information about the voting process. The OIC delegation summarized the monitoring results, noting that the electoral process was conducted in transparent and free settings, with voters actively exercising their political and civic rights. Hissein Brahim Taha, Secretary General of the organization, congratulates the Azerbaijani people on the successful holding of the presidential elections," the statement reads.

Note that the extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan took place on February 7, and seven candidates ran in the election.

The contenders: Zahid Oruj received 2.19 percent of the votes, Razi Nurullayev received 0.8 percent, Fazil Mustafa received two percent, Elshad Musayev received 0.67 percent, Gudrat Hasanguliyev received 1.76 percent, and Fuad Aliyev received 0.53 percent of the votes.

According to the results of the US-based Oracle Advisory Group and the Citizens' Labor Rights Protection League, 93.9 percent of voters cast their ballots for Ilham Aliyev.

The Social Research Center said that 92.4 percent of voters voted for Ilham Aliyev.

Based on the results of the Rey Monitoring Center exit poll, 92.6 percent of voters voted for Ilham Aliyev.

For the first time in the history of independent Azerbaijan, the election covered the entire territory of the country, including 26 polling stations in the lands liberated from Armenian occupation.

