BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. The voting process at the presidential election in Azerbaijan was organized at a high level, Cambodian MP Mosine Sos told reporters, Trend reports.

"Each political party in Azerbaijan had equal rights and opportunities in nominating its candidate, which reflects the high level of democracy. A very high voter turnout was observed. The principles of non-discrimination and equal rights for all political parties were observed. We observed how people actively participate in the voting process, which was organized at a high level, from the opening of polling stations to the counting of votes," he stressed.

The extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan took place on February 7.

Seven candidates ran in the election.

Zahid Oruj received 2.19 percent of the votes, Razi Nurullayev received 0.8 percent, Fazil Mustafa received two percent, Elshad Musayev received 0.67 percent, Gudrat Hasanguliyev received 1.76 percent, and Fuad Aliyev received 0.53 percent of the votes.

According to the results of the US-based Oracle Advisory Group and the Citizens' Labor Rights Protection League, 93.9 percent of voters cast their ballots for Ilham Aliyev.

The Social Research Center said that 92.4 percent of voters voted for Ilham Aliyev.

Based on the results of the Rey Monitoring Center exit poll, 92.6 percent of voters voted for Ilham Aliyev.

For the first time in the history of independent Azerbaijan, the election covered the entire territory of the country, including 26 polling stations in the lands liberated from Armenian occupation.

