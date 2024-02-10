Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Politics Materials 10 February 2024 14:58 (UTC +04:00)
Russia to probe terms for peacekeepers in Karabakh solely with Azerbaijan - Galuzin

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. Russia will discuss the conditions of Russian peacekeepers' stay in Karabakh only with Azerbaijan, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said in an interview with TASS, Trend reports,.

"We resolve all arising concerns in a mutually acceptable manner. The extension of the Russian peacekeeping contingent's powers beyond November 2025 will rely on the situation in the region, the requirement for their continued presence, and appropriate agreements with Baku," he said.

To note, the Russian peacekeeping contingent was deployed in Karabakh in response to the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020.

