BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. Significance attached by President Ilham Aliyev to the Turkic world is important contribution to strengthening Turkic unity, General Secretary of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Kubanychbek Omuraliev said in a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on his confident victory in the presidential election, Trend reports.

Will be updated