Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Reps of Azerbaijan's military attaché in Russia attend Moscow meeting (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 16 February 2024 12:02 (UTC +04:00)
Reps of Azerbaijan's military attaché in Russia attend Moscow meeting (PHOTO)

Follow Trend on

Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. Representatives of the Military Attaché Office of Azerbaijan in Russia took part in the meeting of the heads of governing bodies of military education of the member states of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in Moscow, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said, Trend reports.

"The meeting was chaired by Major General Yuri Dashkin, Secretary of the Council of CIS Defense Ministers. It covered the activities completed in 2023 and the measures planned for 2024. Also, speeches by authorized persons were heard, and comprehensive opinions were shared on the prospects for mutual integration of military education systems in the CIS within the present problems.

At the end, a protocol was signed on the progress of the meeting with follow-up discussions," the ministry noted.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Reps of Azerbaijan's military attaché in Russia attend Moscow meeting (PHOTO)
Reps of Azerbaijan's military attaché in Russia attend Moscow meeting (PHOTO)
Reps of Azerbaijan's military attaché in Russia attend Moscow meeting (PHOTO)
Reps of Azerbaijan's military attaché in Russia attend Moscow meeting (PHOTO)
Reps of Azerbaijan's military attaché in Russia attend Moscow meeting (PHOTO)
Reps of Azerbaijan's military attaché in Russia attend Moscow meeting (PHOTO)
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more