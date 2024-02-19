Azerbaijan emerges as key country in addressing global challenges - political analyst

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. Azerbaijan has emerged as a country playing a significant role in addressing global challenges, political analyst Azer Garayev told Trend.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev is one of the world leaders who is regularly invited to the Munich Security Conference, and meetings of the head of state at the Munich Conference are of great importance from both regional and global points of view.

Garayev noted that the 'Iron Fist' operation of victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev solved Azerbaijan's main issue - the Karabakh issue.

"Azerbaijan has evolved into a nation actively contributing to the resolution of global issues. Prior to reclaiming our territories from Armenian occupation, our primary focus was addressing the Karabakh problem on international forums. Now, with full sovereignty over all our lands, we extend openness to all parties for mutually beneficial international cooperation," Garayev said.

He noted that the meetings held by the Azerbaijani leader at the Munich Security Conference are also an indicator of high attention to Azerbaijan and its leader.

"These meetings not only contribute to an accurate perception of our country but also underscore Azerbaijan's role as a leading state in the South Caucasus. They hold significance in terms of our nation's contributions to peace, security, and the exchange of information. Moreover, these meetings serve as an indicator that certain circles are compelled to move away from exerting pressure rhetoric on Azerbaijan. The global realization that Azerbaijan is an independent state, adhering to an independent foreign policy and immune to dictation or pressure, is evident. Azerbaijan consistently advocates issue resolution through discussion and dialogue, fostering such approaches," he added.

According to him, the intensity of the schedule of meetings of the Azerbaijani head of state within the framework of the conference speaks about the large number of those wishing to cooperate with Azerbaijan.

"This underscores the significant influence of our nation, epitomized by President Ilham Aliyev. The considerable interest from numerous countries and organizations to collaborate with Azerbaijan stems from its reputation as a dependable partner, where President Ilham Aliyev's word is tantamount to his signature. All stakeholders are aware that Azerbaijan remains true to its commitments, impervious to pressure or conflicting interests," the political analyst said.

