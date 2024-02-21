Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Armenia confirms putting Azerbaijani fitness trainer on wanted list

Politics Materials 21 February 2024 14:00 (UTC +04:00)
Armenia confirms putting Azerbaijani fitness trainer on wanted list

Rana Abdurahmanova
Rana Abdurahmanova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. The Armenian Internal Ministry confirmed Azerbaijani fitness trainer Kamil Zeynalli's putting on the international wanted list, the Spokesperson for Armenian Interior Ministry Narek Sargsyan said, Trend reports via the Armenian media.

He emphasized that Zeynalli, detained in Moscow, is accused of murder by Armenian law enforcement agencies.

According to the Armenian Interior Ministry, Zeynalli allegedly "killed an Armenian old man during the second Karabakh war, cutting off his head".

To note, Zeynalli reported about the detention in Moscow on his Instagram account. He claimed that he was detained and taken to the police station at Moscow's Domodedovo airport on his way back to Baku. He noted that according to the Russian police officers, he was detained due to the fact that Armenia had put him on the international wanted list.

