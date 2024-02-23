Asian Parliamentary Assembly to tackle vice-chairpersons' election issue

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 23. The 14th plenary session of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly continues its work in Baku, Trend reports.

Parliamentary delegations from about 40 countries, including speakers from about 10 countries, are taking part in the session on the theme of "Strengthening regional cooperation for sustainable development in Asia".

On the second day of the plenary session, reports of standing committees will be heard. Then the vice-chairmen of the assembly for 2024, heads of the committees on economic and sustainable development, budget and planning, social and cultural affairs, as well as the committee of political affairs will be elected.

Meanwhile, Bahrain, Iraq, Qatar, the Russian Federation, and Qatar have been nominated as candidates for the post of Vice-Chairpersons of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly under the chairmanship of Azerbaijan.

The issue of the observer status of the Association of Secretaries General of Arab Parliaments (ASGAP) at the Assembly will be considered next.

At the end of the 14th session of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly, the Baku Declaration and the final report will be adopted.

