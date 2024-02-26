Azerbaijan avenges blood of martyrs - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. Blood of Azerbaijani martyrs was avenged, Chairman of the Board of Azerbaijan's Intellectual Property Agency Kamran Imanov told reporters, Trend reports.

"May God grant health and many years of life to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev. Today, we're proudly walking. We have shown the world that we are a dignified nation, demonstrating our greatness," he said.

Imanov then noted that Armenian falsifications continue up to this day and will undoubtedly be responded.

"Our traditions, national and spiritual values are our past, without which the present has no future. Preserving the material and spiritual heritage, the 'archaeology' of the spirit of our ancestors, means preserving the spirit of our people," the official pointed out. "Armenian falsifications continue to this day. To preserve them, we must respond, and we'll continue to expose the falsifiers."

"Every Armenian lie must be brought to the public. The only reason behind this lie is that when any nation claims the territories of its neighbors, it seeks evidence on lands that do not belong to it, appropriating as false 'arguments' the cultural heritage of another people," he added.

To note, today marks the 32nd commemoration of the Khojaly massacre. On the night of February 25-26, 1992, Khojaly city was occupied by Armenia’s armed forces with the assistance of the former USSR’s 366th Motorized Rifle Regiment following massive artillery shelling.

As a result of the occupation, 613 people, including 63 children, 106 women, 70 elderly citizens were brutally murdered, eight families were completely wiped out, 130 children lost one of their parents, and 25 children lost both of their parents. The fate of 150 people, including 68 women and 26 children out of 1275 people, who were taken prisoner and hostage as well as cruelly tortured is still unknown.

On September 19-20, 2023, Azerbaijan carried out anti-terrorist measures in Karabakh. This way, Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity were fully restored. On October 15 last year, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev raised the national flag in Khojaly.

