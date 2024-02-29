Meeting between Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs appears to be positive - political analyst

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 29. The meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia can be characterized as positive, political analyst Ilyas Huseynov commented in reply to questions from Trend.

"Armenia is exerting considerable effort to have Western circles moderate the meetings and secure dominant positions. On the other hand, Azerbaijan has once more demonstrated that the geopolitical center facilitating the negotiations is not crucial. German Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs Annalena Baerbock emphasized the importance of leaving the past behind and focusing on the future. Consequently, the meeting can be deemed positive, provided that the discussions are conducted in a constructive manner," he said.

The expert highlighted that Azerbaijan has reiterated its openness to negotiations at the Western level and, in general, across all platforms.

"The significance of the meeting between the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Berlin lies in its exceptional importance for maintaining peace, security, and stability in the South Caucasus and steering the region towards a sustainable trajectory.

Despite the positive evaluation of the meeting between President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan at the Munich Security Conference, it was observed that subsequent to the meeting, the Armenian prime minister visited France, where commitments were made to provide military support to Armenia.

Following that, the French minister of defense visited Armenia and transported military goods on his aircraft. These actions further indicate France's anti-peace intentions. While Germany advocates for constructive progress in the negotiations, the state representing the European Union draws attention with its actions against peace," added Huseynov.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel