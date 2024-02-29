Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijani FM underlines need to extra work on certain parts of peace deal

29 February 2024
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 29. Negotiations between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan were held in Berlin, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The sides discussed positions on the provisions of the draft Bilateral Agreement on the Establishment of Peace and Interstate Relations between the ministers and their delegations. The necessity of continuing additional work on some key issues was noted.

"Within the framework of the visit of the foreign ministers, I met with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock. Jeyhun Bayramov expressed gratitude to the German side for the organization of negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia," the statement of the ministry says.

