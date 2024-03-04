Yerevan to hand over lost Azerbaijani military to Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. The Armenian authorities decided to return the lost Azerbaijani serviceman Ruslan Panakhov to his homeland as a sign of goodwill, National Security Service of Armenia said, Trend reports.

“As a sign of goodwill and in pursuance of the agreement reached between Armenia and Azerbaijan at the highest level that military personnel of both sides who got lost and ended up on the opposite side should be returned as soon as possible, Armenia decided to hand over Ruslan Panakhov to the Azerbaijani side,” - the NSS press service said in a statement.

On the morning of February 28, a serviceman of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces Ruslan Panakhov, moving between service positions in the Lachin region, got lost, losing the direction of movement under unfavorable weather conditions.

The Armenian side soon issued a statement in which it announced the detention of an Azerbaijani soldier who had crossed the conditional border.