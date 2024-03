BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. Shehbaz Sharif expressed his gratitude to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for congratulating him on his election as Prime Minister of Pakistan, Trend reports.

“I thank His Excellency Ilham Aliyev, President of Azerbaijan, for his warm message of felicitations on my election as Prime Minister of Pakistan. Our two nations enjoy a unique bond of friendship that will grow from strength to strength,” Shehbaz Sharif posted on X.