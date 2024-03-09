Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

US, Türkiye commit to promote lasting peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia

Politics Materials 9 March 2024 22:15 (UTC +04:00)
US, Türkiye commit to promote lasting peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia

Follow Trend on

Laman Zeynalova
Laman Zeynalova
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. US and Türkiye committed to work together to promote a balanced and lasting peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, a statement on the occasion of the seventh meeting of the Türkiye-US Strategic Mechanism reads, Trend reports.

As noted, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan presided over the seventh meeting of the U.S.-Türkiye Strategic Mechanism on March 7-8, 2024, in Washington.

"The Strategic Mechanism featured open, collaborative, strategic discussions led by senior-level officials from the U.S. Department of State and Türkiye’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on March 7, followed by a meeting between Secretary Blinken and Minister Fidan on March 8.

On the South Caucasus, Secretary Blinken and Minister Fidan committed to work together to promote a balanced and lasting peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and concurred that this would promote regional stability, cooperation, and welfare," the statement says.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more