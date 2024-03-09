US, Türkiye commit to promote lasting peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. US and Türkiye committed to work together to promote a balanced and lasting peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, a statement on the occasion of the seventh meeting of the Türkiye-US Strategic Mechanism reads, Trend reports.

As noted, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan presided over the seventh meeting of the U.S.-Türkiye Strategic Mechanism on March 7-8, 2024, in Washington.

"The Strategic Mechanism featured open, collaborative, strategic discussions led by senior-level officials from the U.S. Department of State and Türkiye’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on March 7, followed by a meeting between Secretary Blinken and Minister Fidan on March 8.

On the South Caucasus, Secretary Blinken and Minister Fidan committed to work together to promote a balanced and lasting peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and concurred that this would promote regional stability, cooperation, and welfare," the statement says.