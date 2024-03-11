Azerbaijan extends special quarantine regime

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Politics Materials 11 March 2024 12:23 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. A Special quarantine regime has been extended in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The decision was signed by Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

The decision aims to curb the spread of the COVID-19 infection and potential complications. Consequently, the special quarantine regime in Azerbaijan has been extended until 6:00 (GMT+4) on July 1, 2024.

Previously, the quarantine regime was extended until April 2.

