Kurmangazy Children's Creativity Center to be inaugurated tomorrow in Fuzuli - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. Tomorrow, we will inaugurate the Kurmangazy Children's Creativity Center in the city of Fizuli, President Ilham Aliyev said at the first meeting of the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan High-Level Intergovernmental Council, Trend reports.

The Azerbaijani leader conveyed his gratitude to the President of Kazakhstan for the fraternal support in the reconstruction of Karabakh and for the Kurmangazy Children's Creativity Center in the city of Fuzuli, which is a gift from the Kazakh people to the Azerbaijani people and an initiative of President Tokayev.

“We are grateful for the words of solidarity in the process of restoring Azerbaijan's sovereignty. Of course, it is widely acknowledged in Azerbaijan that Kazakhstan is our steadfast friend and ally,” the head of state noted.