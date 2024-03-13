Rising Islamophobia in France and across Europe appears alarming - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. At present, the growth of Islamophobia in France and some European countries is quite alarming, Deputy Chairman of the State Committee on Religious Associations of Azerbaijan Siyavush Heydarov told Trend.

Heydarov highlighted that this is not an occurrence that unfolds swiftly. Rather, it stems from "efforts," systematically implemented plans by governments and specific interested groups over an extended period. Hence, it's crucial not only to address the repercussions of this adverse phenomenon but also to understand its underlying causes.

The escalation of this perilous trend today could potentially precipitate inter-religious conflicts in the future. The forecast regarding the escalation of Islamophobia, ultimately resulting in the erosion of the essence and functionality of religions or the emergence of Christianophobia, is highly plausible. The attribution of destructive radical actions by certain proponents of religious ideologies to the entire society, and sometimes even to the state, by some political factions, represents only a fraction of their clandestine agendas. In such circumstances, the necessity for reevaluating the foundational concepts underpinning global security institutions, fostering human unity, and fortifying these institutions with a dedication to the principle of justice becomes apparent.

"In the case of Islamophobia, as seen in the "French example," it's crucial to address human rights violations. Additionally, the developments unfolding in the Middle East serve as a serious warning signal. This is no longer merely a localized ethnic conflict; it requires a concerted response from the global community through international organizations. The lack of action from these organizations is regrettable. If the UN were to declare an "International Day to Combat Islamophobia," it should be accompanied by a concrete strategy for combating it rather than mere verbal statements. Indifference and rhetorical steps alone are insufficient to counter this danger. I'd like to emphasize the strategy adopted by Azerbaijan in this regard, as demonstrated once again at the Interfaith Harmony Festival. Azerbaijan serves as a model, showcasing peaceful coexistence among representatives of all religions, akin to one family, and providing conducive environments for religious institutions to operate.

Azerbaijan remains actively engaged in bolstering Islamic solidarity and advocating for Islamic values globally. President Ilham Aliyev, in his address to participants of the aforementioned conference, reiterated his concerns about Islamophobia, delving into its essence, root causes, and the necessity of combating it. His address prompted discussions among all attendees, addressing nuanced and delicate issues. Previously observed at a minimal level, the President highlighted the propagation and endorsement of Islamophobia at the international level, including in institutions like the European Parliament and the Council of Europe. These organizations, once symbols of hope and unity for countries and peoples worldwide, are now seen as contributing to division and strife. The president's remarks underscored the urgency of taking immediate and decisive measures and implementing practical actions to address this perilous trend.

However, I must also underscore the reality that gaps in Islamic perspectives provide certain Western factions with an opportunity to politicize Islamophobia and construct an ideology around it. Therefore, it is imperative to differentiate between evolving Islamic values (such as education in Islam, attitudes towards secular education, female empowerment, etc.) and immutable principles. Social relations today have undergone significant changes compared to the time Islam emerged. Considering the challenges of modernity, the decline and stagnation in many Islamic nations, and the rapid advancement of scientific and technological innovations, there is a need to explore the integration of religion and science and the principles of Islamic secularism based on Islamic values," Heydarov added.

