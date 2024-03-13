Interest in Global Baku Forum gains momentum - Serbia's former president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. Interest in the Global Baku Forum is growing every year, former Serbian President Boris Tadic said, Trend reports.

He made a comment during the press conference of the organizers and participants of the XI Global Baku Forum, which will be held on March 14–16, 2024, to be organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center.

"In the ever-changing world, it is becoming more and more difficult to live in it. The Global Baku Forum is a suitable platform to discuss the problems to cope with," Tadic said.

Approximately 400 world-famous people will attend the above event, including previous and present international leaders, ministers, and Nobel Prize recipients.

To recall, the previous Global Baku Forum, held in March 2023, featured several countries and significant international organizations where four presidents, two prime ministers, six speakers of parliaments and ministers, heads of five UN institutions, 25 former presidents, 21 former prime ministers, and deputy foreign ministers from 23 nations attended. With 360 representatives from 61 nations, the forum was very memorable.

