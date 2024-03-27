Armenia poses disingenuous towards regional peace agenda - Azerbaijani MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 27. Armenian government-funded misinformation tactics once again highlight the Armenian side's lack of sincerity about the regional peace agenda, the Spokesperson for Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry Aykhan Hajizada said, Trend reports.

He made the remark, commenting on the anti-Azerbaijani allegations in the report called “Deepening EU-Armenia Relations: More Europe in Armenia; More Armenia in Europe," prepared by the Friends of Armenia Network, a group led by former Danish Prime Minister and NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen.

"Conducting expensive and useless defamation campaigns through certain narrow-minded politicians, especially those in European institutions such as the European Parliament and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, is detrimental to regional stability and peace-building efforts. Instead, the Armenian government and its advocacy groups must focus on pushing a true peace agenda in the region," Hajizada emphasized.

