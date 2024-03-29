Azerbaijan's SSS makes contribution to fight against terrorism by expanding int'l relations - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. Expanding international relations of the State Security Service makes an important contribution to operational activities in the fight against international terrorism and transnational organized crime, the head of the State Security Service of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Ali Nagiyev said during a speech at a solemn event held today on the occasion of the 105th anniversary of the creation of the security agencies of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

"The expansion of international relations of the State Security Service, including existing partnerships with almost 100 intelligence agencies of countries around the world, based on national interests and mutual trust, and in particular the neutralization of external threats, makes a significant contribution to operational activities in the fight against international terrorism and transnational organized crime," he said.

To note, the State Security Service is the principle domestic intelligence agency and secret police of Azerbaijan, created out of the 2015 dissolution of the Ministry of National Security. The service was established by Presidential Decree 706 of December 14, 2015, issued by President Ilham Aliyev.