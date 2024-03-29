France wants to provoke Armenia into new war - head of Azerbaijan's SSS

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. France and some other Western countries, unable to digest the new realities in the region after the Second Karabakh War, chose a different tactic this time, the head of the State Security Service of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Ali Nagiyev said during his speech at a solemn event held today on the occasion of the 105th anniversary of the creation of the security agencies of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

“The creation of a new military mission in Armenia by official Paris at the moment clearly indicates an intention to provoke Armenia into a new war,” he noted.

To note, the State Security Service is the principle domestic intelligence agency and secret police of Azerbaijan, created out of the 2015 dissolution of the Ministry of National Security. The service was established by Presidential Decree 706 of December 14, 2015, issued by President Ilham Aliyev.