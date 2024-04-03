Commission on Pardon Issues under President of Azerbaijan sums up meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3. A meeting of the Commission on Pardon Issues under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan was held today, Trend reports.

More than 100 appeals received by the Commission were considered at the meeting.

This year, the Commission will consider more than 700 appeals. Appeals of women, foreigners, and servicemen in connection with road accidents, life imprisonment, etc. will be considered.

Meanwhile, to date, 69 orders on pardon and 12 acts of amnesty have been signed.

The last order on the clemency of several convicts was signed on May 8, 2023, on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev.

According to the order, 801 convicts were pardoned, 463 of them were released from imprisonment punishment, 220 were released from half of the unexecuted part of the imprisonment punishment, and 118 were released from other non-custodial punishments (restriction of freedom, correctional works, fines, and parole).

The Commission on Pardon Issues was established in 1995, in Azerbaijan in order to implement measures to reduce the punishment of the prisoners or to completely release them from punishment.

