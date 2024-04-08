Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry expresses condolences to Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences to Kazakhstan over the devastating floods, Trend reports, referring to the X account of the ministry.

"Deeply saddened by devastating floods in brotherly Kazakhstan.

We express sympathy to the people who have been affected by this disaster and convey condolences to the families and friends of those who lost their lives. We express our solidarity with the people and government of brotherly Kazakhstan," the publication reads.

In Kazakhstan, over 3,600 private homes are flooded due to the floods. Since the onset of the flood period, 72,029 individuals have been rescued, including 16,078 children. A state of emergency has been declared in 10 regions of the country due to the flooding.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel