Azerbaijani MFA delegates hold next round of consultations with Italian counterparts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9. Another round of political consultations between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Italian Republic was held in Rome on April 8, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The delegations attending the political meetings were led by Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev and Italian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Edmondo Cirielli.

During the consultations, the sides discussed the potential for a multidimensional strategic partnership based on traditional friendship and mutual trust between the two countries, as well as the strengthening of ties in political, trade-economic, energy, defense, transport, logistics, humanitarian, and other areas.

The necessity of continued high-level reciprocal visits, strategic dialogue, and frequent intergovernmental commission meetings to develop the alliance was stressed.

The discussions also covered themes of mutual importance on the international and regional agendas, as well as ways to strengthen cooperation in multilateral frameworks.



The Italian side was updated on the preparations for the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), which will be held in Azerbaijan in November 2024, as well as the work to be done.



The Italian delegation was also told about the regional situation, including Azerbaijan's efforts to achieve long-term peace in the region. The sides discussed the subject of mines in the country's freed regions, the repair and building work that is being carried out there, and collaboration with Italy in this regard.

Additionally, the sides emphasized the importance of exchanges between the two countries in the fields of culture, science, and education, particularly within the framework of the Italian-Azerbaijani University in Baku.

During the visit, Rzayev also met with other Italian officials and addressed events organized in reputable brain centers.

