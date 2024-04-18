New Caledonian Congress Committee's head expresses gratitude to Azerbaijan for independence support

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. We express our gratitude to Azerbaijan for supporting our struggle against colonialism and for independence, chairwoman of the Committee on Infrastructure, Territorial Planning, Sustainable Development, Energy, Transportation, and Communication of the Congress of New Caledonia, Naisseline Omayra said, Trend reports.

She made a remark during the conference in the Azerbaijani Parliament on the theme "New Caledonia: history, modern challenges, and the expected future".

She noted that the results of the referendum in Caledonia were falsified.

"We demanded a review of the results of the referendum held in Caledonia. This referendum steals the rights of the people," the head of the committee said.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel