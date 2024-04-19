Italian ambassador completes diplomatic mission to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Italy Claudio Taffuri on the occasion of the completion of his diplomatic activity in the country, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The meeting discussed issues arising from the existing multidimensional relations of strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Italy, as well as the current regional situation,

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov expressed gratitude to ambassador Claudio Taffuri for his efforts in enhancing Azerbaijan-Italy relations during his tenure and wished him success in his future endeavors. It was acknowledged that the multi-dimensional strategic partnership between the two countries across various sectors, including politics, economics, trade, energy, transportation, culture, and humanitarian affairs, is a source of satisfaction. The existing mechanism of strategic dialogue was recognized for its significant contribution to these relations. Furthermore, the importance of ongoing mutual visits, contacts, and the continuation of political consultations was underscored.

The minister informed about the preparations for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), which will be held in the country this year. It was noted that COP29 will further contribute to cooperation with a number of partners in the field of climate change, including Italy.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov thanked Italy for its fair attitude on the current situation and reality in the region following the fighting, including reconstruction and construction work in liberated lands and the Azerbaijani-Armenian normalization process. He underscored the significance of Italy's position, urging other actors to follow suit and avoid unilateral and discriminatory policies that threaten regional peace and security.

Ambassador Claudio Taffuri expressed appreciation for the cooperation and support received during his diplomatic tenure in Azerbaijan. He conveyed confidence in further strengthening the partnership between Azerbaijan and Italy.

During the meeting, both sides also discussed other issues of mutual interest.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel