Armenia withdraws its military forces from Azerbaijan's four villages

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19. Armenia has decided to withdraw its armed forces from the Azerbaijani villages of Baghanis Ayrim, Kheyrimli, Ashaghi Askipara, and Gizilghajili belonging to Gazakh district, Trend reports.

According to the information, after the return of the villages to Azerbaijan, Armenia will replace its servicemen on the border with border guards.

To note, on April 19, 2024, the eighth meeting of the State Commission on the Delimitation of the State Border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia and the Commission on the Delimitation of the State Border and Border Security between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan was held. The meeting was held on April 19, 2024, at the border between the countries, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev and Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan. The meeting reached an agreement on the return of four villages in the Gazakh district to Azerbaijan.

