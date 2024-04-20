UN SecGen calls on Azerbaijan and Armenia to resolve all issues to normalize relations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calls on Azerbaijan and Armenia to resolve all remaining bilateral issues to normalize relations, the Secretary General's spokesman Stephane Dujarric said, Trend reports.

“The Secretary General closely followed the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. He welcomes the agreement reached on April 19 between the relevant state commissions on the delimitation of the state border between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Secretary General calls on the parties to continue delimitation and demarcation of the remaining sections of the border and resolve all outstanding bilateral issues for the full normalization of relations,” Dujarric said.

On April 19, 2024, the eighth meeting of the State Commission on the Delimitation of the State Border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia and the Commission on the Delimitation of the State Border and Border Security between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan was held. The meeting was held on April 19, 2024, at the border between the countries, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev and Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan. The meeting reached an agreement on the return of four villages in the Gazakh district to Azerbaijan.