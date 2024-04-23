COP29 to create opportunities for at least consultations among three S. Caucasian countries, which lead way to future cooperation - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23. I think that this agenda will lead to strengthening of security measures in the Caucasus, I mean, in the Southern Caucasus in general, and will create opportunities for at least consultations among three Southern Caucasian countries, which lead the way to future cooperation, said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the international forum themed “COP29 and Green Vision for Azerbaijan” organized by ADA University, Trend reports.

“I think it's a unique chance now. We've been deprived of that since the collapse of the Soviet Union, unlike the Baltic States, which started their independent journey in a peaceful environment while we had wars. So now, it's a chance to turn that page, and we're doing it, and I think COP29 is an excellent example,” the President of Azerbaijan noted.