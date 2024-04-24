Service to Motherland of 3rd degree order bestowed on Allahveran Ismayilov - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. Allahveran Ismayilov has been awarded the Order "For Service to the Motherland" of the 3rd degree, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

"Guided by paragraph 23 of Article 109 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I hereby decree:

To award Allahveran Ismayilov with the Order "For Service to the Motherland" of the 3rd degree for many years of fruitful activity in ensuring information security in the Republic of Azerbaijan," the decree of the head of state reads.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel