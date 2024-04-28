Commencement of demarcation works on border between Azerbaijan and Armenia - positive step, President Ilham Aliyev says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28. The commencement of demarcation works on the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia is a positive step, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Trend reports.

The head of state noted that the agreement reached by the delimitation commission of the two countries was the result of the discussions held on a bilateral basis in the spirit of dialogue and mutual understanding.

President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that the commencement of demarcation works on the border of the two countries following the delimitation process was a positive step.