Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Commencement of demarcation works on border between Azerbaijan and Armenia - positive step, President Ilham Aliyev says

Politics Materials 28 April 2024 23:36 (UTC +04:00)
Commencement of demarcation works on border between Azerbaijan and Armenia - positive step, President Ilham Aliyev says

Follow Trend on

Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28. The commencement of demarcation works on the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia is a positive step, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Trend reports.

The head of state noted that the agreement reached by the delimitation commission of the two countries was the result of the discussions held on a bilateral basis in the spirit of dialogue and mutual understanding.

President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that the commencement of demarcation works on the border of the two countries following the delimitation process was a positive step.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more