Azerbaijani, German FMs hold phone discussions on COP29-framed cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has held phone discussions with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock on the importance of cooperation within the framework of COP29, a source in the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan told Trend.

During the phone conversation, the importance of the event chaired by Azerbaijan and Germany in the format of the “Petersberg Climate Dialogue” within the framework of our country’s holding of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) was emphasized.

The parties also discussed the current state and prospects of Azerbaijani-German bilateral relations, the current situation in the region, as well as the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Detailed information was provided about the meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia, held on May 10–11 in Almaty, and the need to continue negotiations was emphasized.

The agreements and confidence-building measures reached recently between Azerbaijan and Armenia were also noted, in particular the return of four villages belonging to Azerbaijan and the delimitation of part of the border in accordance with the agreement reached by the delimitation commissions.

An exchange of views also took place on other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.

This November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku will become the center of the world and will receive about 70–80,000 foreign guests.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. COP—the Conference of the Parties—is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. There are 198 countries that are parties to the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

