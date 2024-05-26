President of Uganda congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. President of the Republic of Uganda Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Azerbaijan's Independence Day, Trend reports.

"Your Excellency,

On behalf of the Government and people of the Republic of Uganda, and on my own behalf, I am pleased to extend to you and the Government and people of the Republic of Azerbaijan greetings and congratulations on the occasion of May 28 - Independence Day.

Our two countries are working together to advance common goals, and we look forward to further opportunities for cooperation, including our strong people-to-people ties. I am optimistic that the traditionally close relations between our two peoples will continue to grow and strengthen in the years ahead.

Best wishes for good health and well-being to you, and for the continued progress and prosperity of the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan as you celebrate this important day in the history of your country.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration," the letter says.