Azerbaijan compiles, verifies single voter list for 2024

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. The compilation and verification of the single voter list for 2024 have been completed, Trend reports.

Azerbaijani Central Election Commission (CEC) members examined the most recent version of the unified voter list and the storage requirements in front of media representatives today.

Following requirements of Azerbaijan's Election Code, the compilation and verification of the unified voter list across the country begins in early January each year.

The voter lists are compiled by precinct and district election commissions and are submitted to the CEC in the manner prescribed by law, primarily based on information about voters with active voting rights provided by the heads of relevant executive authorities and municipalities, as well as by the commanders of military units.

