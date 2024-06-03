Ukraine values humanitarian assistance from Azerbaijan - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. Ukraine appreciates the humanitarian aid from Azerbaijan, the newly appointed Ukrainian Ambassador Yuriy Husyev said during a press conference held in Baku today, Trend reports.

"We are grateful to the leadership of the Republic of Azerbaijan for their support with energy equipment. Undoubtedly, we highly value this aid; it is essential for us, and we look forward to further expanding cooperation. Our energy ministers discussed this issue during a phone conversation a few weeks ago.

This winter, we received transformer equipment and cables worth $7.6 million, allocated by order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. Overall, from 2022 to the present, the volume of humanitarian aid received from Azerbaijan in the energy sector has amounted to nearly $9 million," he pointed out.

During the press conference, the ambassador also expressed special gratitude to the citizens of Azerbaijan.

"I especially want to thank the citizens of Azerbaijan who provided generators purchased with their own funds. Thanks to them, many Ukrainians were able to survive power outages," he added.

