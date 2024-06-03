President Ilham Aliyev approves two documents signed between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has approved two documents signed with Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

The head of state has approved the "Agreement between the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan on mutual recognition of qualification diplomas of crew members of sea vessels," signed on March 11, 2024, in Baku.

President Ilham Aliyev also approved the “Protocol on amendments to the “Agreement between the Ministry of Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan on cooperation in the field of education” dated April 3, 2017, signed on March 11, 2024 in Baku.