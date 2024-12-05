Azerbaijan expects political will and responsibility from Armenia - minister

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. Azerbaijan expects political will and responsibility from Armenia, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said in his address at the 31st Ministerial Council of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), Trend reports.

“At this crucial moment, when Azerbaijan and Armenia have a historic opportunity to turn the page on the conflict and establish good-neighborly relations, all efforts should be focused on completing the normalization process based on mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Azerbaijan's determination on this issue remains unchanged, and we expect Armenia to demonstrate political will and responsibility on their part.

The international community, including within the OSCE framework, shares responsibility for safeguarding the ongoing process, avoiding provocative actions, and escalating tensions.

Before concluding, I reiterate Azerbaijan's readiness to engage in constructive cooperation to address the challenges hindering functionality and efficiency within the OSCE framework," the minister said.