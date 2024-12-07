World community recognizes Azerbaijan, Türkiye as strong nations - deputy parliament chair

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. Azerbaijan and Türkiye are recognized by the world community as strong nations, First Deputy Chair of Azerbaijani Parliament Ali Ahmadov said during a roundtable on "The Azerbaijani and Turkish Examples of Parliaments in Public Diplomacy" today, Trend reports.

He pointed out that as the friendship development between the two countries grants them an opportunity to play a more significant role in the system of international relations.

"Today’s event is also an expression of our friendship and brotherhood," the official mentioned.

According to him, parliamentary activity is of great importance not only for passing laws but also for developing ties and relations between states.

He also highlighted that the international relations system, established to strengthen the world order after World War II, is currently unable to adequately respond to new global realities.

Ahmadov emphasized the need to increase the role of parliaments in the internal processes of individual states.

Speaking about Azerbaijan’s liberation of its territories, he added that this created a real opportunity to strengthen peace and cooperation in the Caucasus.

To note, the roundtable is a part of international parliamentary conference themed "Parliamentarism: Traditions and Prospects" held at the Azerbaijani Parliament, bringing in close to one hundred representatives from the parliaments of 13 countries, along with international organizations.

The conference aimed to encompass discussions regarding the role of parliaments in contemporary global processes, the evolution of parliamentary traditions, as well as opportunities provided by parliamentary diplomacy.

