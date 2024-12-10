Azerbaijan works on counting and locating its citizens in Syria - official Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 10. Despite the absence of the Republic of Azerbaijan's embassy in Syria, efforts are currently ongoing to determine the number and location of Azerbaijani citizens in the country, the statement of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said regarding the situation in Syria, Trend reports.

Furthermore, it was noted that Azerbaijan will also continue the repatriation of its citizens from Syria, which has been carried out since 2020 through the territory of the Republic of Türkiye.

