Russia advocates for deepening positive cooperation within Asian Parliamentary Assembly

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. Russia supports deepening positive cooperation within the framework of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA), Gennady Ordenov, a member of the Federation Council Committee on Agriculture and Food Policy and Environmental Management, said at the meeting of the Permanent Committee on Culture and Social Issues within the 15th plenary session of the APA in Baku Trend reports.

"Russia advocates for deepening positive pragmatic cooperation within the APA framework. As the chairman of the Permanent Committee on Culture and Social Issues, we welcome initiatives aimed at enhancing specialized cooperation, and we value the trust and mutual respect in relations with many Asian countries, focused on cultural enrichment," he said.

According to him, strengthening parliamentary ties allows countries to keep pace with the development of relations. The assembly platform provides opportunities for cooperation development for more than 40 countries.

To note, the event, bringing together 35 delegations and about 280 representatives, is set to discuss a host of important issues.

The APA is a significant platform for parliamentary diplomacy, bringing together the parliaments of Asian countries. Such events help develop discussions and strengthen dialogue between the legislative bodies of member countries.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel