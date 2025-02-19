President Ilham Aliyev receives Speaker of House of Representatives of Indonesia (PHOTO/VIDEO)

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Puan Maharani, Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Republic of Indonesia, on February 19, Trend reports.

During the meeting, the sides emphasized the significance of the 15th plenary session of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly, themed “The Role of Parliamentary Diplomacy in Strengthening Multilateral Cooperation in Asia”, held in Baku. They expressed hope that the event would contribute to cementing interparliamentary cooperation.

The discussions also covered the prospects for Azerbaijan-Indonesia relations, as well as bilateral cooperation between the two countries’ parliaments.

Puan Maharani presented a keepsake to President Ilham Aliyev.